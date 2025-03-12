Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle nearly slammed into a garbage truck at an intersection in Prospect Park, Delaware County. Now, police are trying to track down the suspect.

According to Prospect Park Police, an officer received notification of a stolen vehicle passing through an automated license plate reader at Chester Pike and Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the officer eventually spotted the vehicle driving north on 420, and it turned onto one of the residential streets.

According to police, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but saw that the driver was driving recklessly and decided against pursuing it.

Police said the person behind the wheel continued their reckless driving and fled south again on 420. Video released by Prospect Park Police Department captured the driver nearly hitting a garbage truck at an intersection.

Police said fortunately, no one was hurt, but they are still attempting to identify the driver.

