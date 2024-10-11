Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking the exit gate at a Center City parking garage.

The incident occurred back on Oct. 5, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said the man broke the exit gate inside the underground parking garage underneath Love Park on 1501 JFK Boulevard, causing an estimated $8,000 in damage.

Video shows the man smiling and appearing to pose after breaking the gate.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also send an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia police website.