Video Shows Vehicle of Suspect in Murder of Pregnant Woman, Police Say

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of a vehicle they say was used by the suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child last year.

On November 20, 2021, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Jessica Covington, 32, was returning home from her baby shower and unloading gifts from her car on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street when she was approached by a gunman who opened fire.

Covington, who was seven months pregnant, was shot in the head and stomach.

“I heard like nine shots, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Denise Wilson, a neighbor, told NBC10.

Covington was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead just minutes later.

“It’s just horrific what happened," Wilson said. "It’s just a horrific murder, and I hope someone finds whoever did this.”

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle. They said the vehicle arrived in the area about 10 minutes prior to the shooting. It was last seen traveling southbound on Tabor Road and approaching Adams Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville with a distinct black trim at the bottom of its frame.

The video released by police also included audio of the shooting.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you see the suspect, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the shooting or suspects, call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.