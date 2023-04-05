Video Shows Suspect Police are Looking for That Burned Down Dollar Tree in Frankford

Police are searching for a male suspect that surveillance shows allegedly set two fires at a Dollar Tree Store in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood in March.

The first fire occurred on March 9, and was a dumpster fire immediately outside the Dollar Tree. The second fire on March 12, was a two-alarm fire at the same store located at 6101 Frankford Avenue that completely destroyed the store.

Police released surveillance video that shows the person responsible for the fires arriving at the location, going up to the dumpster outside the store and leaving after smoke starts coming from the dumpster.

Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the man shown in the video who was on a multi-colored bike.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There were no injuries reported in either fire and the Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating its cause.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the City Wide Arson Task Force at 215-783-1092.