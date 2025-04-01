Police released surveillance video of a suspect in a shooting that left three teenagers injured at a Philadelphia rec center over the weekend.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, March 29, at 5:10 p.m. at the Finley Recreation Center on 7701 Mansfield Avenue. Three teen boys – ages 14, 15, and 16 – were all struck in the shooting and taken to the hospital. The 15-year-old boy is in critical condition while the other two teens are stable.

Police said the three teen shooting victims were all being held in custody at the hospital. On Tuesday, April 1, police released surveillance video of another suspect in the shooting.

The suspect was spotted leaving the rec center three minutes before the shooting with a group of teens, police said. The video then shows him returning to the rec center in a dark sedan as several teenagers play basketball. The crowd then flees as shots are fired and the suspect flees the scene in a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black balaclava mask, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a white cloth and red cloth hanging from his waistline, and gray, black and red sneakers.

The shooting – which was part of a violent weekend in Philadelphia in which multiple teenagers were shot – prompted an emergency meeting at the Finley Recreation Center on Tuesday. City leaders and parents discussed rec center safety as well as the recent violence impacting teenagers.

The meeting took place the same evening another teen was shot at the Lonnie Young Playground on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue.