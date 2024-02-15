Video shows person of interest in attack on woman in Fishtown, police say

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man who they believe threatened and then assaulted a woman in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, shortly before 8 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was assaulted while walking home from the gym on the 400 block of East Girard Avenue, police said. An unidentified man approached the woman from behind and threatened her before physically assaulting her, according to investigators. The man fled the scene as the woman yelled, police said.

Police released video of a person of interest in the attack. Police described him as a man in his early 30s standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet with a stocky build, dark complexion and full beard. He was last seen wearing a brownish-green winter coat, a black Nirvana hooded sweatshirt, black Under Armour track pants with thick white stripes on the side and black Under Armour sneakers with white soles.

A surveillance photo of the person of interest in the attack.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260 or 911.