Video Shows Man Who Killed Woman, Left Body in Trunk of Car, Police Say

Philadelphia police are now offering a $20,000 reward as they released a new video that may show the man suspected of killing a woman and hiding her body in the trunk of a car at a nearby towing company.

The newly released surveillance video shows that the woman was killed on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue around 4 a.m. on July 18 before being placed in the trunk of a car parked at the nearby Superior Automotive towing company, the Philadelphia Police Department said in press release.

The video shows a man, described as “tall” and “very heavy set” driving through the area and getting out of the car and later back in before driving away. Police believe he was driving a dark-colored late model Ford Fusion with a license plate possibly ending in “14.”

The man who found the body told NBC10 the car was towed to the company a few days prior. While he had noticed a foul odor, he said he often smelled garbage in the area and didn't think much of it at first. He discovered the body while cleaning out the car.

Anyone with information on the man police believe killed the woman is asked to call the PPD’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335. People can also submit anonymous tips by dialing 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting 773847. There’s also an online option here.