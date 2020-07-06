Video Shows Man Aiming Gun at Another Man Outside Philly Bar

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a man aiming a gun at another man outside an Old City bar over the holiday weekend.

The incident occurred Sunday near Infusion Lounge on South 2nd Street. A witness told the Philadelphia Inquirer a man on a bike stopped nearby and began shouting about "social distancing" to a group of people dining outside. Another man wearing an “Infusion” shirt then pulled out a gun and aimed at him.

Cellphone video shows the man in the “Infusion” shirt aiming his gun at the man on the bike as he holds a bike lock. Other people yell at the armed man and try to de-escalate the situation.

The video then ends after the man armed with the gun puts the weapon away and sits down.

This happened yesterday on 2nd ST in Old City Philly WHERE I WORK!! My friend Liz, the blonde in front of the man with the gun, was standing up for the young black man who only had A BIKE LOCK!!! We need answers!! @FOX29philly @6abc @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/iRBUEHxO7W — Dj Torney ♛ (@Dj__Torney) July 6, 2020

“It’s scary knowing that could happen,” Neil Marfatia of Philadelphia told NBC10. “I know things are high tense right now but knowing you can go to a restaurant and that can happen is scary.”

The video went viral after it was posted on Twitter on Monday. Philadelphia City Council Member At-Large Isaiah Thomas called the incident “upsetting” in light of the weekend violence in which at least seven people were killed and 21 hurt in 17 separate shootings in the city.

My intern, @Dj__Torney, just shared this upsetting story with me.



After a weekend of too much gun violence, more guns is not the answer.



We need more solutions before we have more problems! #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/rHL0yIOcyA — Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (@CMThomasPHL) July 6, 2020

NBC10 later found the man holding the gun in the video. The man, who did not want to be identified, claimed he pulled out his weapon in self-defense because the other man attacked him. He didn’t reveal what led to the altercation however. The Inquirer reported the armed man is the owner of Infusion Lounge though police have not confirmed this.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police said a report was never filed. After the video was posted however, police announced they were investigating. No arrests have been made.