Surveillance video shows numerous flash bangs as two gunmen get out of an SUV and open fire on a South Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant and more gunshots appearing to come from someone inside the vehicle.

Five men in total were hurt in the shooting at the Twin Dragon takeout restaurant at South 27th and Dickinson streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood shortly before 10:25 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Wanted: Suspects for Quintuple Shooting Incident in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/RYdMMCiptK pic.twitter.com/FL3ia4v1Um — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) July 3, 2024

A slowed-down section of the video released on Wednesday, July 3, shows the driver of the black Jeep Grand Cherokee also appearing to fire a gun several times as the two other gunmen attempt to get into the SUV to escape.

One of the masked gunmen -- both with hoods over their heads -- appears to limp back to the getaway vehicle.

At least one person inside the store began firing back, Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said Tuesday morning. Another angle of the video shows people inside the store ducking for cover

Five men -- aged between 21 and 45 -- were hurt, four were shot in the legs and one was struck in his arm, police said.

Police transported one man to the hospital, while the other four arrived in private cars, investigators said. They were all hospitalized in stable condition at area hospitals as of Tuesday morning.

Five customers inside the takeout, including a child under the age of 10, were not struck by bullets, Small said.

Investigators found evidence of at least 40 shots being fired outside the takeout and another 12 being fired from inside, Small said. Police found at least one gun at the scene.

At least one gunshot victim was being held as a suspect, Small said Tuesday morning. Police didn't elaborate on that Wednesday.

Police also held a vehicle that was used to bring a gunshot victim to the hospital so it could be investigated for clues.

Police urged anyone who recognizes the gunmen to call 911 immediately. The police department's Shooting Investigation Group asked that anyone with information call them at 215-686-8271 or submit a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This wasn't the first time a shooting took place at this same Chinese takeout restaurant as a teen was shot there while begging for his life back in 2017.