gun violence

Video Shows Gunmen Fire Close to 100 Shots at Crowd During July 4th Party

The shooting left the 23-year-old storefront owner dead as well as another 23-year-old who was the cousin of April Street, the wife of Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street.

By Gerardo Pons

Telemundo

New surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment when a group of four gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people celebrating outside a West Philadelphia storefront during the July 4th celebrations Sunday night.

The video clip shows the crowd scrambling for cover outside the Premiere Bande store along 60th Street, between Chestnut and Walnut streets as four reported gunmen unleash between 90 to 100 bullets at the crowd.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting left the organizer of the event, 23 years-old Sircarr Johnson Jr., as well as 23 years-old Salahaldin Mahmoud dead after they were taken to a nearby hospital. A 16-year-old girl was also injured although she is listed in stable condition.

Police say Mahmoud was the cousin of April Street, the wife of Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s help to find the gunmen and law enforcement officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

A Philadelphia Mother Pushes For Peace Amongst a Rise in Gun Violence

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Thieves break into NJ Storage Facilities, Steal $50K Worth of Off-Road Vehicles

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call the PPD's tip line at 215-686-8477 or the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us