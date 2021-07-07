Video Shows Gunmen Fire Close to 100 Shots at Crowd During July 4th Party

New surveillance footage shows the terrifying moment when a group of four gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people celebrating outside a West Philadelphia storefront during the July 4th celebrations Sunday night.

The video clip shows the crowd scrambling for cover outside the Premiere Bande store along 60th Street, between Chestnut and Walnut streets as four reported gunmen unleash between 90 to 100 bullets at the crowd.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting left the organizer of the event, 23 years-old Sircarr Johnson Jr., as well as 23 years-old Salahaldin Mahmoud dead after they were taken to a nearby hospital. A 16-year-old girl was also injured although she is listed in stable condition.

“104” - Running out of evidence markers, @PhillyPolice use cardboard to count nearly *100 gunshots* fired in West Philly at a 4th of July BBQ. 60th and Walnut St. Police say two young men killed, a teen girl also shot @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rrhfQvBSIl — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) July 5, 2021

Police say Mahmoud was the cousin of April Street, the wife of Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s help to find the gunmen and law enforcement officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call the PPD's tip line at 215-686-8477 or the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.