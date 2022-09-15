Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street.

The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.

The car followed the girls for a period of time before the shooting in the Frankford neighborhood. “At one point or another, an individual gets out, looks at the females, gets back in and continues to follow them along,” Vanore said.

The video shows the car, which police say is a dark-colored Dodge Challenger, park on a street corner with its hazard lights on. There, the vehicle sat for two minutes until the girls walked by.

The gunman, clad in dark clothing, then gets out of the car and follows the girls, apparently hiding behind other vehicles parked on the street, the video shows. Police said the shooter fired six shots, striking Teryn twice just before 9 p.m. along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street. The other girl was uninjured.

Police said Teryn tried to run but collapsed on the street. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

Detectives have not yet determined a motive for the slaying. As of Sept. 13, at least 161 minors had been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to the city controller's office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects in Teryn's killing is asked to submit anonymous tips via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can be submitted online. Tipsters can also call the PPD’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

