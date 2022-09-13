Video Shows Driver Wanted for West Philly Hit-and-Run That Injured 3 Children

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a man they say is the hit-and-run driver wanted for hitting three children, critically injuring one, in West Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago.

The three kids – a 1-month-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl – had left daycare with their uncle and were heading to lunch when a pick-up truck slammed into them and took off, family said.

The crash happened shortly before noon on Friday, Sept. 2 at the intersection of 56th and Vine Streets, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators said the driver went through the intersection, striking the kids and their 43-year-old uncle, who was pushing a stroller, then drove off.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect was identified by police Tuesday as “Dre." Police said he's a man likely in his 50s with a stocky build and bald head. He's seen in surveillance video recovered from moments before the crash.

NEW: Do you recognize this guy? He’s wanted by Philadelphia Police. They say he’s the hit and run driver who ran into 3 young kids (1,3,5) and their 43-year old uncle on September 2nd in West Philly. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/ZAvbNNQhpW — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) September 14, 2022

As a result of the crash, the 5-year-old remains in critical condition at a local hospital battling brain injuries, her family said.

Police said her 3-year-old sister and 1-month-old brother, also injured in the crash, are recovering at home.

“You can’t be a person and have no soul. You run somebody over and just leave. Children. Little, tiny children," their uncle, Shaheed Richberg, said from his hospital bed.

Richberg told NBC10 he was still recovering from several broken bones.

"I want people to know that if anybody knows this guy, if anybody seen this guy, please, please point him out, please," Richberg pleaded.

Detectives said the suspect is a day worker, who had been picked up that morning by the owner of a 1996 Dodge truck.

After they stopped at a street mechanic for work on the vehicle, investigators said the man fell asleep in the back. When he woke up, they say "Dre" stole the truck, eventually running into the family near 56th and Vine streets.

Officers later found the truck unoccupied at 53rd and Race streets.

Sources said the owner of the pick-up was cooperating with the case.