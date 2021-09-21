Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man, Injured 5 Others in Fern Rock

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a drive-by shooting near a SEPTA station that killed a man and injured five others in broad daylight in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old woman along with five men, ages 19, 22, 24, 25 and 26, were near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue at 2:18 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, police said.

The 22-year-old man was shot once in his right thigh, the 24-year-old man was shot once in the right forearm, the 25-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, the 19-year-old man was shot once in the right leg, the 28-year-old woman was shot once in the right shoulder and the 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The 26-year-old man -- later identified as Steven Jones of North 10th Street -- was taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

The other five victims were all in stable condition.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the shooting. A silver car pulls up to the location and a gunman in the rear right passenger seat fires at least 24 shots.

Police described the vehicle as a silver Chrysler 300 SDN with dark tinted windows. The car also has a custom black grill, tinted headlamps and rear lamps.

The vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Chew Avenue and crossing Park Avenue towards 12th Street.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.

A day care center is located near the scene of the shooting. Malika Moore told NBC10 she couldn't immediately get to her son because the area was locked down.

"The violence in Philly is very disheartening," Moore said. "It's really sad. It doesn't seem like it's getting any better unfortunately."

The shooting occurred only a few months after another mass shooting occurred in the area in which eight people were injured near the Olney Transportation Center, the second busiest SEPTA stop in the city.

Philadelphia city councilwoman Cindy Bass arrived at the scene of Monday's shooting. She told NBC10 the area is a busy business corridor that needs more resources and protection.

"We're working so hard to try and bring neighborhoods back," she said. "Things like this are just a huge setback. They're just a huge setback over and over again and you know it's frustrating."

As of Monday night, there were 386 reported homicides in Philadelphia, up 16% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced last month that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.