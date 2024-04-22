Video shows 3 suspects in deadly shooting at SEPTA station, police say

Philadelphia Police released video of three suspects in a double shooting that left a man dead and another injured at a SEPTA station last month.

On March 25, 2024, Stephen Young, 33, and a 20-year-old man were both shot at the Arrott Transportation Center on 1500 Arrott Street. Young, who was shot in the chest, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead that day. The second victim was shot once in the back and twice in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. At the time, police recovered a weapon.

On Monday, April 22, police released surveillance video of three suspects in the shooting. Two of the suspects are described as thin men who are both approximately six-feet-tall. One of the suspects was wearing a dark jacket and a hood while the second suspect was wearing a black jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with distinct color markings.

The third suspect is described as a heavy-set woman who was wearing a tan jacket.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3344 or leave a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).