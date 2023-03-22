VIDEO: Robbers Knock Man Unconscious in North Philly, Police Say

Police are searching for two suspects who they say were caught on video knocking a man unconscious and robbing him in North Philadelphia, leaving him in critical condition.

The 62-year-old man was walking along 12th Street and Girard Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. back on March 12 when two men approached him from behind, police said.

One suspect punched the victim in the face, causing his head to strike a wall, according to investigators. The victim then lost consciousness.

Police said both suspects then took the victim's money and cell phone before fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for multiple fractures to his face as well as bleeding on the brain. He is currently in critical condition.

Surveillance photo of the two suspects.

Police describe one of the men sought in the incident as having a mustache and wearing a light colored hooded jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and red, white and black sneakers at the time of the attack.

The other man sought in this case also has a mustache. Police said he was wearing a light color hooded jacket, gray pants and tan boots on the night of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the attack to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).