Police are searching for four robbers who were caught on video holding customers and employees captive at gunpoint inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

Surveillance photo of a suspect holding a person captive inside the store.

On February 6, shortly before 4 p.m., a black Honda Accord pulled up outside the Wyndale Grocery store on the 5600 block of Wyndale Avenue. Police said four armed men got out of the car and entered the store. Three of the men then held several customers and employees captive at gunpoint while the fourth man went behind the deli counter, assaulted an employee and stole several thousand dollars in cash, police said.

Surveillance photos of a suspect.

The suspects then left the scene, fleeing along the 5600 block of Wyndale Avenue.

Surveillance photo of the suspects' vehicle.

The robbery was captured on surveillance video.

Surveillance photo of a suspect.

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, call the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184. If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.