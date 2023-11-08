Philadelphia police are searching for at least four men who robbed a pizza place at gunpoint, threatened an employee while armed with a pipe, abducted a man and then stole money from his bank account, investigators said.

On Oct. 9 at 12:26 a.m., a worker at Bally Pizza on Mascher Street was loading his pickup truck in front of the business when a white SUV stopped in front of him.

Police said four people – two of them armed with guns – got out of the SUV. One of the suspects then grabbed a large piece of pipe and threatened the employee, forcing the worker back into the restaurant, according to investigators.

While inside the restaurant, the suspects threatened a second employee, displaying a gun and demanding money from the cash registers, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The robbers then stole $3,000 from the business and went through the workers’ pockets, according to investigators. When neither of the employees could produce any money, the robbers fled the pizza shop in their vehicle and were last seen traveling south on North Mascher Street, police said.

That same morning, around 5:10 a.m., a 22-year-old man was waiting for the bus at Front Street and Wyoming Avenue when two vehicles – including a white SUV – pulled up and parked across the street from him.

Two men armed with guns then got out of the SUV and approached the victim, police said. The gunmen forced the victim into the SUV where another suspect was waiting in the driver’s seat, according to investigators.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The robbers drove the victim around and demanded his belongings as well as his bank account information, police said. The robbers then drove to a laundromat at Front Street and Wyoming Avenue where they withdrew money from the victim’s account, according to investigators.

Police said the robbers continued to drive around and went back to the same laundromat two more times where they withdrew more money. The robbers then dropped the victim off near the laundromat and fled the scene. Police said in addition to stealing money from his account, they also stole the victim’s phone, Apple watch, AirPods and other belongings.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects. One suspect was wearing a “Tokyo” themed black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray sneakers. A second suspect was wearing a North Face jacket with a black hood, black knit cap, gray pants with black stripes and black sneakers. A third suspect was wearing a black New Balance jacket, black pants, white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. A fourth suspect was wearing a light gray zip up jacket and black pants.

Police described the vehicles the suspects were spotted in as a white 2007-2015 3rd generation Mercedes Benz C Class four-door sedan with a black glass roof and a white 2008 GMC Acadia SUV with the Pennsylvania license plate #JFK-4449. Police also said the SUV had been stolen.

If you have any information on the incidents or the identities of any of the suspects, please call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or through the Philadelphia Police website.