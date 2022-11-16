VIDEO: Robber Stalks and Knocks 2 People Unconscious

A man was caught on video stalking two people, attacking them and then robbing them while they were unconscious.

Surveillance video shows the suspect inside a store along the 1500 block of Morris Street in Philadelphia back on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the man spotted both victims inside the store. Video shows the man putting on a mask and following them as they exited.

The suspect then attacked and disoriented one of the victims. He then grabbed and pushed the second victim to the ground on the sidewalk.

Video shows the man repeatedly stomping on the victim’s head. The man then grabbed the unconscious victim’s valuables before returning to the second victim and stealing their valuables as well.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text them at PPDTIP (773847). You can also email tips@phillypolice.com.

If you see the suspect, do not approach and call 911 immediately.