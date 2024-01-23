Video: Police seek gunman after violent North Philly shooting

Police officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance video from a violent shooting that happened last month in North Philadelphia in the hope of tracking down the shooter.

WARNING: The video shared by police contains violent imagery.

According to police, the video shows a gunman in an incident that happened on Friday, Dec. 29, along the 2800 block of N. 8th Street, in North Philadelphia.

The incident, officials said, happened at about 6:30 p.m. that evening when, as can be seen in the video, the shooter produces a handgun and fires several times before running away.

Law enforcement officials said a 33-year-old man was shot several times in his chest, back and head and was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition following the incident.

After the shooting, police said, the gunman fled on foot west onto the 800 block of Somerset Street and then South onto the 2700 block of N. Darian Street.

Initially, officials said an apprehension was made in this incident, however, contacted Tuesday, a police representative said that an individual was taken into custody after this incident, though that person was never charged and was released.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.