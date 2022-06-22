Philadelphia

VIDEO: Philly Police Chase and Capture Carjacking Suspect

Police captured one suspect. They continue to search for the second. 

By David Chang

Exclusive video from SkyForce10 shows police chasing and capturing an armed carjacking suspect in North Philadelphia. 

The ordeal began Wednesday night when a black Mazda was carjacked at gunpoint at 4055 Ridge Avenue. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police followed two suspects inside the stolen car. The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot in different directions near 18th and Lambert streets. 

Police recovered the stolen Mazda as well as a gun. No one was injured during the incident. 

