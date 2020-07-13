Wildwood

Video of Officer Punching Man in Wildwood Sparks Investigation

Anyone who has video or photos of the incident should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Professional Standards Unit at 609-465-1135.

An investigation is underway after a video of a police officer repeatedly punching a man in Wildwood, New Jersey, over the weekend went viral.

The nine second clip was posted on Twitter. 

The incident occurred Sunday between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue. A law enforcement source told NBC10 the officers were called to the location for a report of a man hitting a woman inside Romeo’s Pizza.

The source also said the man in the video is 24-years-old and was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest and riot. The man is currently lodged in the Cape May County Jail, according to the source.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if the officer or officers involved violated the use of justifiable force policy. 

