Video: NJ Bank Robber Doesn't Make it Across Street Before Red Dye Pack Explodes

A bank robber accused of making off with thousands of dollars in cash didn't make it far before a red dye pack thrown in by the bank teller exploded — and it was caught on camera.

Police in Newark obtained video of the suspect crossing the street after stealing $2,300 from the Capitol One on Springfield Avenue. The alleged robber entered the bank around 10 a.m. Saturday and presented a teller with a hand written note requesting cash.

"I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt," the note read, according to police.

Moments after fleeing the bank, a red dye pack placed among the money exploded as the suspect walked beyond the bank property, police say.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Red dye pack explodes on bank robber, Newark police seeking help to ID him. This was on Springfield at Capitol One. Watch man in white shirt. ⁦@NBCNewYork⁩ ⁦@NewarkNJPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/DugMEMaKj8 — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) July 3, 2021

Investigators have shared video of the suspect, seen wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a backpack, in hopes someone can help identify him.