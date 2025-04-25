Video: Masked man attacks woman outside Pa. apartment

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video attacking a woman outside of an apartment in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, around 4:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex along the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, police said.

Video from Christopher Stevens’ Ring camera shows a masked man dressed in all black and wearing gloves running and leaping towards a woman, kicking her in the back. The woman screams as the man continues to kick and punch her.

“I was woken up by terrible screaming coming from outside,” Stevens said. “It looks like it happened in a matter of 20 seconds. It was that fast.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The masked man fled the scene before police arrived.

“He had a black face mask on and he proceeded to walk by the front door and it looked like he went to the corner next to the steps to hide,” Stevens said.

Police continue to investigate and are looking through Stevens' video.

"It's a little uneasy now knowing that there is somebody out there at the moment," Stevens said.

If you have any information on the incident, call Hatfield Police at 215-855-0903.