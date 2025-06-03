New Jersey

Video: Man, woman shoplift items from Target store in Sicklerville, NJ

By Alana Beltran

Surveillance photos of two suspects in a shoplifting incident at a New Jersey Target store.
Gloucester Township Police

Gloucester Township Police are searching for a man and a woman who they say shoplifted at a Target store in Sicklerville, New Jersey, on May 31, 2025.

The two unidentified suspects were captured entering the Target on Berlin Cross Key Road at 10:07 a.m., police said. The woman was carrying an empty reusable bag, according to investigators.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The video, posted on the Gloucester Township Police YouTube page, shows the woman selecting and concealing over $250 of Target merchandise into the bag as the man keeps a lookout, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

At 10:16 a.m., the suspects passed all cash registers and were stopped by the store's Loss Prevention team as they attempted to leave the store. The woman ignored the Loss Prevention team and continued to exit the store with the stolen merchandise, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown white SUV.

The Gloucester Township Police Department are asking for help in identifying the suspects in the video and photos. Anyone with additional information should call the department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. You may also send an Anonymous Tip through the website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us