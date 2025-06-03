Gloucester Township Police are searching for a man and a woman who they say shoplifted at a Target store in Sicklerville, New Jersey, on May 31, 2025.

The two unidentified suspects were captured entering the Target on Berlin Cross Key Road at 10:07 a.m., police said. The woman was carrying an empty reusable bag, according to investigators.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The video, posted on the Gloucester Township Police YouTube page, shows the woman selecting and concealing over $250 of Target merchandise into the bag as the man keeps a lookout, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At 10:16 a.m., the suspects passed all cash registers and were stopped by the store's Loss Prevention team as they attempted to leave the store. The woman ignored the Loss Prevention team and continued to exit the store with the stolen merchandise, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown white SUV.

The Gloucester Township Police Department are asking for help in identifying the suspects in the video and photos. Anyone with additional information should call the department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. You may also send an Anonymous Tip through the website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips.