New surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the person wanted by police who allegedly shot and stabbed a man at the Oxford Valley Mall last week.

The incident occurred at a SEPTA bus stop outside the JCPenney on 2300 Lincoln Highway in the afternoon of Thursday, June 19.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said a man was shot and stabbed in the arm by an unidentified suspect. The victim then ran inside the mall for help, prompting a large response from police.

According to police, the shooter fled the area immediately and is still at large.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, officials said.

The Middletown Township Police Department revealed new surveillance videos of the person wanted in connection to the shooting and stabbing incident at Oxford Valley Mall that left a man hurt on June 19.

In the video obtained by NBC10, a person can be seen running in the parking lot outside of the mall.

Photos from surveillance cameras show a person with a pony tail carrying something while they run outside. the person was also seen standing in a courtyard area of the mall while talking on the phone.