VIDEO: Man Tries to Open ATM With Ax During Attempted Robbery, Police Say

Police are searching for two men who tried to rob a Philadelphia grocery store including one man who was caught on video attempting to break open an ATM with an ax.

Léelo en español aquí

On Friday, March 10, shortly before 6 a.m., two men entered the Maranatha Grocery Store along the 7200 block of West Passyunk Avenue, police said. One of the men was armed with a gun while the second man was carrying a wooden container with an ax inside.

The man with the gun then demanded money from the employee inside while the second man tried to break open the ATM with the ax, according to investigators. Both men then left without taking anything, police said.

If you see either suspect, do not approach but instead call 911 immediately. If you have any information on the incident or suspects, call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184. You can also submit or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).