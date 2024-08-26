Video: Man seen on Ring camera vandalizing home in Port Richmond

Police are investigating after a vandal targeted homes and vehicles throughout Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded after learning of vandalism complaints at a property along the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street.

In responding to this incident, police said that officers also found several homes and vehicles that had been spray-painted with red paint.

A total of five homes on the following blocks were affected, including properties on the 2900 block of Edgemont Street, the 2600 block of Birch Street, the 2600 block of E Ann Street, and two addresses on the 2900 block of Edgemont Street.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An NBC10 viewer sent a Ring doorbell video that shows a man spray painting someone's home. Police confirmed that they are using the video as part of their investigation and that the man in the video is believed to be behind the vandalism.

An NBC10 viewer also shared images of the man they believe is responsible for the vandalism on social media.

Additionally, police officials said that at least three vehicles were also vandalized with spray paint.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as new information becomes available.