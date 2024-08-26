Port Richmond

Video: Man seen on Ring camera vandalizing home in Port Richmond

Officials claim at least five homes and three vehicles were targeted by a vandal sometime early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman and Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a vandal targeted homes and vehicles throughout Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded after learning of vandalism complaints at a property along the 2600 block of East Monmouth Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In responding to this incident, police said that officers also found several homes and vehicles that had been spray-painted with red paint.

A total of five homes on the following blocks were affected, including properties on the 2900 block of Edgemont Street, the 2600 block of Birch Street, the 2600 block of E Ann Street, and two addresses on the 2900 block of Edgemont Street.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An NBC10 viewer sent a Ring doorbell video that shows a man spray painting someone's home. Police confirmed that they are using the video as part of their investigation and that the man in the video is believed to be behind the vandalism.

An NBC10 viewer also shared images of the man they believe is responsible for the vandalism on social media.

Additionally, police officials said that at least three vehicles were also vandalized with spray paint.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Teen girl dismembered in tragic boating accident off of Harvey Cedars, sources say

Delaware 10 hours ago

Man sprayed ‘chemical agent' on worker during robbery at Arby's in Del., police say

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Port Richmond
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us