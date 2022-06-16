VIDEO: Man Attacks 3 Women in South Philly

An investigation is underway after a man attacked three women in South Philadelphia in an incident that was captured on video.

The video shows three women walking along the 1200 block of Morris Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday as an unidentified man follows them. The man then attacks the three women and repeatedly punches them as they scream and call for help. The man then walks away after saying something to the victims. It’s unclear what he says in the video.

All three women appeared to be conscious and were walking after the attack. Officials have not said if they were hospitalized or how seriously they were injured.

Philadelphia Police told NBC10 they are investigating the attack. A Philadelphia resident said the man in the video later attacked another woman that night and was eventually arrested. Police have not confirmed a second attack however. They also have not yet revealed whether or not the man is in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.