Video: Hit-and-run crash leaves Philly AutoZone worker in critical condition

Video obtained by NBC10 shows a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood over the weekend that left an AutoZone employee in critical condition.

The crash occurred Sunday, Oct. 20, around 7:20 a.m. Police said a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound at a high speed on Venango Street while a Chevrolet truck was traveling northbound on Richmond Street. The driver of the Dodge Ram drove through a red light and struck the Chevrolet. The collision caused both pickup trucks to crash into at least five parked and unoccupied vehicles.

Police said at least four teenagers wearing dark clothing, ski masks and puffy coats then exited the Dodge Ram. Video shows one of the teens run off on foot while at least three other teens enter a white SUV. A witness then runs out and yells the license plate number of the SUV before it drives away from the scene.

“FJW-5082,” the witness says repeatedly.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old AutoZone employee, was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information on the crash or the whereabouts of the suspects, please call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).