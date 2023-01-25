VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off.

The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.

The gunmen threatened the employee inside and tried to gain access to the register but were unable to. The men then fled the store empty handed and were last seen running northbound on 43rd Street.

The employee wasn’t hurt during the incident.

If you have any information on the identities of the two suspects, call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or send a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by texting PPDTIP (773847), emailing tips@phillypolice.com or visiting the Philadelphia Police website.