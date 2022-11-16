VIDEO: Gunman Robs Philly McDonald's Worker at Drive-Thru Window

A masked gunman was caught on video robbing a Philadelphia McDonald’s worker at a drive-thru window.

On Nov. 4, around 3:25 a.m., an employee was working at the McDonald’s along the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue. A red SUV with four people inside pulled up next to the drive-thru window after one of the occupants ordered food.

Police said a masked man seated behind the driver then pointed a gun at the employee and said, “Give me the money.” Video shows the suspect reaching through the drive-thru window and grabbing the cash register with an undetermined amount of money.

The SUV then fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please call the East Detective Division at 215-685-9854 or 215-686-3243.