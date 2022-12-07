VIDEO: Driver Runs Over and Drags Man Outside Philly Strip Club

Philadelphia Police are searching for a driver who was caught on video running over another man with his car and dragging him outside a Philadelphia strip club in October.

Police said the suspect first parked his vehicle and entered Club Risque on 1700 South Columbus Boulevard back on Oct. 19 at 7:45 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who is dressed in an Aaron Nola Phillies jersey, parking and then walking inside the club.

A few hours later, on Oct. 20 around 2 a.m., the suspect got into a confrontation with a 33-year-old man outside the club, police said. Surveillance video shows the suspect getting inside his car and running over the man, dragging him for several feet.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim suffered a broken right leg.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia Police website.