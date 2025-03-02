Video: Dead fin whale washes ashore in Delaware

New video shows a dead whale that washed ashore in Delaware.

Drone pilot RITTER Dragonfly Dronography released a video of the dead whale just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Delaware, on Sunday, though there were reports of the mammal being spotted ashore as early as last week.

Officials with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute told NBC10 the whale is a 35-foot fin whale. They believe the whale is a juvenile since the species can grow up to 80 feet long. The MERR is currently working with the United States Coast Guard and other officials on a plan to move the whale to a different location.

The fin whale is the second largest whale species on earth, behind only the blue whale, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

There are three subspecies of fin whale that are known to travel in the North Atlantic and North Pacific, the Southern Ocean and the mid-latitude Southern Ocean. Over the years, fin whales have been threatened by vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, ocean noise and climate change, according to the NOAA.