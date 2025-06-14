Charges dropped against 2 people involved in fake Jason Kelce memorabilia scheme

Two of the three people charged in a scheme that allegedly faked Jason Kelce's signature to sell memorabilia are off the hook, Montgomery County officials said.

According to officials, Joseph Parenti and Leeann Branco, both of whom are from Rhode Island, did not know the items were fake when they sold more than 1,000 items worth more than $200,000.

However, the alleged mastermind, 51-year-old Robert Capone of Philadelphia, is still facing charges and is still awaiting trial.

The trio were initially charged in January by Montgomery County Detectives, with each facing 60 felony charges including forgery, theft, deceptive business practices and other charges.