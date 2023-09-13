Video captured two men grabbing a woman and trying to rob her at gunpoint in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood last month.

Police said the 32-year-old woman was walking on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street on Aug. 11 at 12:40 p.m. when she passed by two unidentified men who were sitting on a step.

One of the men then stood up and pointed a black handgun at her while the second man demanded her belongings, police said. The men then pushed the woman backward and pulled on the shoulder strap of her bag, according to investigators.

Police said witnesses who were driving in the area observed the attempted robbery. One of the suspects then pointed the gun at one of the witnesses, according to investigators. Both suspects then fled the scene west on Bainbridge Street towards 20th Street without taking anything, police said.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the two suspects.

If you see the suspects, don’t approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).