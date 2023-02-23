Victim of Florida Shooting Identified as Philly-Born Journalist

A Philadelphia-born journalist was killed on Wednesday, while reporting on a separate -- but believed to be connected -- shooting in Pine Hills, just outside Orlando, Florida.

On Thursday morning, Spectrum News 13 announced that reporter and multimedia journalist Dylan Lyons had been killed in a shooting Wednesday during a violent pair of shootings that day in which a 9-year-old girl was also shot to death.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

Authorities in Florida have arrested Keith Melvin Moses, 19, for his alleged involvement in a pair of shootings that day. A Spectrum 13 said news photographer, Jesse Walden and the mother of the 9-year-old child were also injured in these shootings, the station said.

Lyons and was shot and killed, the station said, while reporting on an earlier shooting. Police have said that they believe the same shooter -- alleged to be Moses -- returned to the scene of an earlier shooting and fired on the news crew while they were in or near their vehicle.

Lyons, the station said, was originally from Philadelphia but had moved to Florida in his youth. He studied at University of Central Florid and joined the station in July of 2022. Lyon's biography on the news station's website, notes that he also worked for WCJB TV20, a local ABC affiliate in Gainesville.

In 2020, Dylan was awarded the best “Politics/Elections Series” by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and, in 2021, he was a finalist for Investigative Reporting, his biography page notes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

