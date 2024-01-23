New Jersey

Victim of deadly hit-and-run in Ocean County identified by police

Julia Sutton, of Weehawken, was killed in a crash in Brick Township on Jan. 13, according to officials. 19-year-old Mark Carey has been arrested in connection to her death

By Emily Rose Grassi

An image of a vehicle police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Brick Township, New Jersey.
Provided by the Office of the Ocean County Prosecutor

Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Jan. 13.

Julia Sutton, 56, of Weehawken, was killed in a crash in Brick Township just after 9 a.m., police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue.

Sutton was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The car hit her while she was on the shoulder of the roadway before leaving the scene, police said.

On Jan. 15, law enforcement officials in Ocean County announced that they arrested Mark Carey, 19, of South Amboy, for his suspected role in the slaying of the woman.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, found that the vehicle involved in this deadly incident was a 1999 Ford Explorer that was registered to Carey.

Law enforcement officials said that investigators believe that Carey was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash and he was arrested without incident.

Carey has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, reckless driving and other offenses.

Carey is now in custody at the Ocean County Jail where he is waiting for a detention hearing, officials said.

