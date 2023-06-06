Vice President Harris in Philadelphia on Tuesday

Commuters in Center City might notice some delays on Tuesday morning as the Vice President is in town to meet with union leaders.

In a statement, White House officials said that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia to deliver remarks on the Biden administration's efforts to "invest in and protect American workers" before leaders with the Service Employees International Union.

The vice president's visit comes as political officials begin to prepare for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Harris is expected to arrive in the city at about 8:30 a.m. and will be speaking to union leaders at a Center City hotel before 11 a.m.

The visit is expected to be a short one, as officials have said that she will need to be back in Washington D.C. by 2 p.m. in order to deliver remarks at a cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden.