Veterans are the second most vulnerable population when it comes to fraud, only out-scammed by seniors.

Jeanne Sorg, the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds, did something about it.

The Recorder of Deeds office, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, held it's first Veteran $cam Jam.

Over 30 veterans and community leaders attended the free event in Norristown on Friday, April 19.

"We work heavily with our veterans groups here in Montgomery County because the Recorder of Deeds offices in the state of Pennsylvania are responsible for recording veterans discharge paperwork, which is that very important paperwork that gives them all their rights, so, we take it very seriously," said Sorg.

Veterans heard from experts on consumer fraud, investment fraud, scam prevention and how to take steps to protect themselves.

Onsite registration for Fraud Sleuth, the Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds' free property alert service, was offered to property owners.

"We're just so grateful for our veterans here in Montgomery County and we're grateful that part of our job is actually serving veterans. We also feel it is a good way to give back to those who have given to us and just by helping protect them means a lot to us," said Sorg.

Attendees of the Veteran $camJam enjoyed Fraud BINGO with prizes, snacks and a consumer information fair.

Sorg was joined by Robert Lithgow from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for the state of Pennsylvania, Connor Ferrara from the Attorney General's office, Katrina Boyer and Tina Kotsalos from the Department of Banking and Securities and Joshua Samuels from the Norristown Police Department.