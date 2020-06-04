Philadelphia police

Veteran Philadelphia Police Officer Dies From COVID-19

Jose Novoa, 62, passed away on Wednesday, officials announced. Novoa was an officer in the 9th District who served for 27 years. 

By David Chang

Jose Novoa

Loved ones are mourning a veteran Philadelphia police officer who died due to complications from COVID-19. 

Officer Novoa leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two grand-daughters. 

Novoa died a day after Eric Gore, a veteran Philadelphia firefighter, also died from the novel coronavirus. 

“These are incredibly trying times for all of this and the loss of two members of our city government family is truly devastating to us all,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said. 

As of Thursday, the city reported at least 1,394 COVID-19 deaths and 23,281 cases. 

Philadelphia is set to enter the “yellow” phase of reopening on Friday. 

