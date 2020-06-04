Veteran Philadelphia Police Officer Dies From COVID-19

Loved ones are mourning a veteran Philadelphia police officer who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Jose Novoa, 62, passed away on Wednesday, officials announced. Nova was an officer in the 9th District who served for 27 years.

Active Police Officer Jose M Novoa a 27 year veteran from the 9th district lost a battle yesterday to illness. Prayers are solicited for his family and our agency as the angel of death visits the PPD too many times in the past few months. @PhillyPolice @PPD09Dist pic.twitter.com/CO40cXaRZd — Verdell Johnson (@PPDVJohnson) June 4, 2020

Officer Novoa leaves behind a wife, two daughters and two grand-daughters.

Novoa died a day after Eric Gore, a veteran Philadelphia firefighter, also died from the novel coronavirus.

“These are incredibly trying times for all of this and the loss of two members of our city government family is truly devastating to us all,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

As of Thursday, the city reported at least 1,394 COVID-19 deaths and 23,281 cases.

Philadelphia is set to enter the “yellow” phase of reopening on Friday.