Veteran Philadelphia Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault

A veteran Philadelphia police officer has been charged with sexual assault for an alleged encounter with a woman five years ago when she was a minor, the police department said Friday night.

Officer Rahim Montgomery, 40, has been on the force for 20 years. The department said Montgomery has been suspended for 30 days, and that he will be fired at the end of his suspension.

The charge comes after investigations by the Internal Affairs and Special Victims units into an alleged assault that took place about five years ago involving Montgomery and an underaged victim.

The initial report of the alleged assault was filed July 19, 2020.

Montgomery, who most recently worked in the 9th District, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor to commit indecent assault/indecent exposure, one indecent assault, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors.