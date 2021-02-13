Veteran Philadelphia Firefighter Dies of COVID-19

A 37-year Philadelphia Fire Department veteran has died after being infected with the coronavirus.

John Evans died Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after what the department called a “tough battle with COVID-19.” The PFD deemed it a line-of-duty death.

Evans was most recently fire boat captain with the Marine Unit 1, according to the department.

It is with deep sorrow that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the line-of-duty death of Firefighter John Evans, who passed away Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after a tough battle with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/eJVNdnfk8g — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 13, 2021

His is at least the 15th death from COVID-19 by a city employee, according to an NBC10 tally from various sources.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

An NBC10 investigation found that the city employee deaths from COVID-19 have not been treated equally. Philadelphia’s method for determining if an employee died as a result of their job — thereby labeling the death line-of-duty or service-related, and entitling their families to additional benefits — is an obscure process that few outside of the police and fire departments are aware exists.

It's unclear if Evans' survivors will be eligible for line-of-duty death benefits like health care and a pension. The PFD said funeral arrangements are pending.