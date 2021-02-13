coronavirus

Veteran Philadelphia Firefighter Dies of COVID-19

His is at least the 15th death from COVID-19 by a city employee, according to an NBC10 tally from various sources

By Rudy Chinchilla and Claudia Vargas

John Evans, a Philadelphia firefighter who died of COVID-19, wears a white button-up shirt and black tie as he stares ahead in a portrait photo.
Philadelphia Fire Department

A 37-year Philadelphia Fire Department veteran has died after being infected with the coronavirus.

John Evans died Saturday at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after what the department called a “tough battle with COVID-19.” The PFD deemed it a line-of-duty death.

Evans was most recently fire boat captain with the Marine Unit 1, according to the department.

His is at least the 15th death from COVID-19 by a city employee, according to an NBC10 tally from various sources.

An NBC10 investigation found that the city employee deaths from COVID-19 have not been treated equally. Philadelphia’s method for determining if an employee died as a result of their job — thereby labeling the death line-of-duty or service-related, and entitling their families to additional benefits — is an obscure process that few outside of the police and fire departments are aware exists.

It's unclear if Evans' survivors will be eligible for line-of-duty death benefits like health care and a pension. The PFD said funeral arrangements are pending.

