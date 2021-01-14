Verizon Partners With Philly to Create $50K Innovation Fund, Revamp Tech Centers

Verizon is partnering with the City of Philadelphia to revamp its public computer centers, as well as provide about $50,000 to create a new fund focused on supporting a diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The city said Wednesday it’s working with the telecom giant to create Keyspot Innovation and Technology (KIT) Centers throughout the city by updating its existing free Keyspot computer labs. At the same time, Verizon is also helping the city establish the Philadelphia Fund for Leadership, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FLIE) to support underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The new KIT Centers are designed to give city residents access to high-speed internet and “innovative programming” in a safe, inclusive space, the city said.

Read more about the KIT Centers at PBJ.com.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.