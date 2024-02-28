What to Know Marian Anderson was born in Philadelphia and in 1955 became the first Black singer to appear at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

The auditorium in the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts was known as Verizon Hall from 1999 through 2023, as part of a $14.5 million contribution agreed to by Bell Atlantic Corp.

A statue of Anderson, who died in 1993 at age 96 is planned for the vicinity of the hall.

Singer and civil rights activist Marian Anderson left her mark on Philadelphia during her life time, as she was born and raised here, but she also performed throughout the city when she was young.

And, now, her name will be emblazoned on one of the city's premiere music venues.

On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Orchestra President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky and Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin announced that Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts will be rededicated as Marian Anderson Hall.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“History cannot be rewritten, but there are many ways that music and the musical world can serve to right historic wrongs,” said Tarnopolsky in a statement on the change. “The rededication of the home of The Philadelphia Orchestra is the crescendo of one history lesson—and it will be a celebration in perpetuity of a great Black American artist. Now, this great Orchestra’s musical history continues in Marian Anderson Hall, as we forge a bright, inclusive artistic future in which music is for everyone. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to Richard Worley and Leslie Miller for their leadership in this vision of the future.”

The change was announced just one day after what would have been Anderson’s 127th birthday, and., officials noted in a press release that it is now the first major concert venue in the world to honor the late performer and trailblazer.

“I am deeply moved by The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts' decision to rename its concert hall after the legendary Marian Anderson,” said Mayor of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker in a statement. “This is a testament to Ms. Anderson's enduring legacy, the values she stood for, and her remarkable contributions to music and the civil rights movement here in Philadelphia and the world. May Marian Anderson Hall and every performance that happens there be a constant reminder of the power of art to inspire and unite us all!”

According to a statement from officials, the Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts will be a "permanent monument to its namesake’s artistry and achievements, a reflection of the inclusive future she helped to engender, and an active testament to the intersection of music, art, and positive social impact."

The dedication of Marian Anderson Hall was named in her honor by a visionary $25 million philanthropic gift from Richard Worley and Leslie Miller, organizers said.

Additional support for Marian Anderson Hall was provided by Sidney and Caroline Kimmel.

The Hall—home of The Philadelphia Orchestra—will officially be rededicated on June 8, 2024.