A jury found Nadine Menendez guilty on all counts in a bribery case in which prosecutors said she was a “critical participant” in the five-year fraud with her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, as they accepted cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey men looking for help with business dealings or legal woes.

The jury began considering the charges against the 58-year-old on Friday in Manhattan federal court. They returned the guilty verdict late Monday afternoon on all 15 counts she faced, including bribery, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, working as a foreign agent and more.

Menendez, wearing a pink facemask, stood beside her defense attorney as the verdict was read following the three-week trial. Sentencing was scheduled for June 12.

She was found guilty in the same federal courthouse in Manhattan where a different jury convicted her husband of many of the same charges in 2024. He was not in the courthouse for Monday's guilty verdict.

Prosecutors said Nadine Menendez was a partner in her husband's crimes, helping to collect payoffs from three New Jersey businessmen in a wide-ranging scheme. The defense argued some of the gold she received was not bribes, but rather were passed down from her family or were gifts from businessmen who were longtime friends. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Her husband, the 71-year-old former senator, is set to report to prison in June to begin an 11-year sentence. He stepped down from his Senate post after his conviction. Repeatedly during the trial, prosecutors said Bob and Nadine Menendez were “partners in crime," detailing the timeline of the whirlwind romance between the couple that began in early 2018 and continued after criminal charges were brought against them in Sept. 2023.

"Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes – including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job – all in exchange for the Senator’s corrupt official acts," said acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky. "Together, Nadine Menendez and the Senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the Senator was elected to serve. Today’s verdict sends the clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale, and that all those who facilitate corruption will be held accountable for their actions."

Both Nadine and Bob Menendez said they are innocent and never took any bribes.

During a closing argument Thursday, Nadine Menendez’s lawyer, Barry Coburn, had argued that the evidence was insufficient to result in a conviction.

“These things we’re talking about here are unproven,” he said, adding that the dealings the senator had with the businessmen were just what a politician is supposed to do for his constituents.

In a rebuttal argument Friday morning, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal urged the jury to convict Nadine Menendez, saying they would have to believe that over $450,000 in cash and gold bars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars more that were found by the FBI in their home were gifts rather than bribes.

“They weren't gifts,” he said. “They were bribes.”

He called the evidence against her “consistent and overwhelming” and described her as an “active participant, a critical participant” in the bribery scheme.

Prosecutors accused her of starting to facilitating bribes to the senator around the time that they began dating, before they married in the fall of 2020.

At the time, she was in danger of losing her home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, after missing nearly $20,000 in mortgage payments, trial testimony showed. A longtime friend, Wael Hana, provided cash to save the home — and prosecutors said that in return, the senator began helping Hana preserve a business monopoly he had arranged with the Egyptian government to certify that imported meat met religious requirements.

Nadine Menendez also needed a new car after her old one was destroyed when she struck and killed a man crossing a street. (She did not face charges in the crash). Prosecutors said a businessman, Jose Uribe, gave her a Mercedes-Benz, and in return Bob Menendez used his clout to pressure the New Jersey attorney general’s office to stop investigating some of Uribe’s associates.

Prosecutor said more cash and gold bribes were paid to the couple by Fred Daibes, a prominent real estate developer who prosecutors said wanted the senator to protect him from a criminal case he was facing in New Jersey. Prosecutors said Bob Menendez also helped Daibes secure a $95 million investment from a Qatari investment fund.

Born in Lebanon of Armenian descent, Nadine Menendez began dating the senator in early 2018 when she was known as Nadine Arslanian. Prosecutors said she soon joined a bribery scheme involving three New Jersey businessmen. The couple was married in the fall of 2020.

Bob Menendez, a Democrat whose Senate career began in 2006, carried out the bribery scheme while he held powerful positions on the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was forced from the committee after he was charged in the case.

Nadine and Bob Menendez were initially supposed to tried together, but the trial for Nadine was postponed last year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery.

Uribe pleaded guilty and testified against the others. Hana and Dabies were convicted along with the senator. Hana has been sentenced to eight years in prison while Daibes got seven years behind bars.