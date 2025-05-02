Jury deliberations will continue next week for Maurice Hill, a 42-year-old man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hourslong standoff in North Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood that gripped the city and nation nearly six years ago.

The standoff and shooting

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. as narcotics officers served a warrant at a home near North 15th and West Butler streets. Officials said the officers entered the kitchen of the home when Hill – who was armed with an assault-style weapon – opened fire. As Hill continued to fire, some of the officers fired back while others escaped through windows and doors, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response and forced the community into lockdown for more than seven hours. During that time, Hill allegedly fired more than 100 rounds. Two Philadelphia police officers and three civilians were trapped inside the home and were eventually safely evacuated by a SWAT team.

Six police officers were injured by gunfire during the standoff though none of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Another officer was also injured in a car crash while responding to the standoff.

Hill finally surrendered to police shortly after midnight the next day with help from his attorney Shaka Johnson, officials said.

The trial of Maurice Hill

Jury selection for Hill’s latest trial took about four hours on Monday, April 21, 2025. Six men and six women make up the panel. Opening statements for Hill’s trial took place on Tuesday, April 22.

During the course of the trial, jurors listened to expert and witness testimony from a handful of people, including the six Philadelphia police officers who were shot. Hill’s defense team argued he began firing that day because he heard his dog get shot and believed someone was breaking into his home. Hill himself took the stand and claimed he only learned the officers were injured while watching news coverage of the standoff on television.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued the standoff began after narcotics officers arrived on Hill’s block to serve a warrant at a nearby residence. The prosecutors claimed the officers saw someone leave a home with a bag of suspected drugs. That person then entered Hill’s home nearby, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said the officers were met by Hill when they attempted to secure it.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that there was doubt that the officers announced their presence once they entered Hill’s home and claimed that he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors said Hill’s 2001 conviction prevented him from legally possessing a firearm, however.

Jury deliberations began on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and continued on Friday, May 2. The jury was dismissed Friday afternoon. They will return to court on Monday, May 5, at 9 a.m. to resume deliberations.

Maurice Hill’s criminal history

Hill had an extensive criminal record prior to the standoff. He was first arrested as an 18-year-old in 2001 for illegally possessing a gun with an altered serial number, court records show. He was found guilty on five counts related to that arrest.

In 2002 he was arrested yet again and eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy.

Hill would continue to be arrested over the years, with his crimes escalating in severity. In 2008, he was convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass and fleeing from police. Three years later, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was found guilty of perjury in 2013.