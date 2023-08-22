A Code Enforcement Officer for Ventnor, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged for stealing cash intended for permits, and then using the city-owned computer to cover up the crime.

Michelle Calderon, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, was caught taking more than $75,000 over the course of two years.

An investigation was launched after the City of Ventnor noticed discrepancies with its financial ledgers, according to a statement.

During the investigation, it was found that between 2021 and 2023, Calderon allegedly took payments intended for various permits from residents and businesses.

Calderon allegedly would alter the balance sheets using a Ventnor-owned computer to cover up the theft.

Calderon has been charged with:

Second-degree Pattern of Official Misconduct

Second-degree Official Misconduct

Second-degree Misapplication of Entrusted Property

Second-degree Altering Computer Software to Commit Theft