Portion of Ventnor Boardwalk to be closed due to emergency repairs

A section of the boardwalk in Ventnor, New Jersey, will be closed Wednesday so crews can make emergency repairs.
The boardwalk between Derby and Cornwall Avenues will be off-limits for both pedestrians and bicyclists.
Officials said the portion of the broadwalk is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.