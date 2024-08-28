Jersey Shore

Portion of Ventnor Boardwalk to be closed due to emergency repairs

The boardwalk between Derby and Cornwall Avenues will be off-limits for both pedestrians and bicyclists Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A section of the boardwalk in Ventnor, New Jersey, will be closed Wednesday so crews can make emergency repairs.

The boardwalk between Derby and Cornwall Avenues will be off-limits for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

Officials said the portion of the broadwalk is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

