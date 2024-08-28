Portion of Ventnor Boardwalk to be closed due to emergency repairs

A section of the boardwalk in Ventnor, New Jersey, will be closed Wednesday so crews can make emergency repairs.

The boardwalk between Derby and Cornwall Avenues will be off-limits for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

Officials said the portion of the broadwalk is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.