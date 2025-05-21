Man accused of wrongfully towing cars out of Pa. gym parking lot

A man is accused of wrongfully towing cars out of a Planet Fitness parking lot in Bucks County, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

An investigation is underway after Corey Goldstein allegedly towed vehicles out of the Pennsbury Plaza Shopping Center in Morrisville several times throughout 2025, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Goldstein is accused of coercing victims to pay in order to get their vehicles returned to them, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police in Falls Township said they believe there are more victims of Goldstein.

If you have had your car wrongfully towed by Goldstein, an associate of his, or by anyone claiming to be with TDI Towing or Sterling Towing, please contact investigator Stephanie Metterle at 215-302-3311. You can also email her at s.metterle@fallstwppd.com.