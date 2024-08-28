Specific car models become prime targets for thieves in Abington Township; police issue warning

Police in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, have issued a warning to residents after seeing a recent surge in vehicle thefts, with thieves specifically targeting certain high-performing vehicles.

According to the Abington Township Police Department, thieves are targeting Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees, specifically the “SRT” and “Hellcat” editions.

Police said the thieves often start these vehicles without the key fob and then reprogram them using aftermarket electronic products.

There has also been an increase in theft from vehicles within the township, according to police. Thieves appear to be checking neighborhoods for unlocked vehicles and removing credit cards, purses, tools, or electronics left inside.

Police said that in several cases, the vehicle’s key fob was left inside, allowing the suspects to steal the vehicle itself.

Most of the thefts appear to happen primarily during the early morning hours. Police are encouraging Abington residents to remove valuables from parked vehicles and ensure they are always locked.

Police add that owners of high-performance Dodge vehicles should park their vehicles in a garage if possible. They even suggest boxing the vehicle in with another vehicle and use a steering wheel immobilization device or other vehicle immobilization technology.

According to police, officers have now increased patrols within the township and are working with other departments to identify and arrest the suspects involved.

Abington police want to remind residents to:

Always lock your vehicle, even when it’s parked in your driveway or garage.

Always take your keys or fob with you.

Never leave wallets, purses, or other valuables in your vehicle.

Never leave your car running while unattended or unlocked.

If you have any information regarding this crime or witness anything suspicious, the police urge you to call 9-1-1.